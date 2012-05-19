FRANKFURT May 19 French hotels group Accor
plans to invest massively in emerging markets to
reduce its dependence on Europe, its Chief Executive Denis
Hennequin told a German magazine.
"We currently generate 70 percent of our business in Europe
and only 30 percent in the rest of the world. I want to turn
this ratio around," Hennequin was quoted as saying in an excerpt
of an article in weekly WirtschaftsWoche, made available to
Reuters on Saturday.
Accor wants to create 100,000 new hotel rooms over the next
three years, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America,
Africa and the Middle East, the CEO added.
Accor, the world's fourth largest hotel group behind
InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood,
last month said it expected a recovery in hotel demand to
continue in the second quarter, benefiting from growth in Asia
Pacific and Latin America.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by James Jukwey)