PARIS, April 17 Europe's largest hotel group, Accor, said on Tuesday that it expected a recovery in hotel demand to continue in the second quarter, as it posted 4.5 percent like-for-like growth in first-quarter revenues.

"Despite the uncertain economic environment in some regions, the group remains confident for the second quarter, with business expected to follow the same trend as in the first quarter," it said in a statement.

Accor, the world's fourth-largest hotel group behind the InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood chains, said revenue in the first three months of 2012 reached 1.37 billion euros ($1.79 billion), up 4.5 percent on a comparable basis and 1.2 percent as reported, driven by stronger growth in room rates and higher management and franchise fees.

The group also benefited from growth in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

"This trend will continue in the coming months, with double-digit growth in emerging markets like in the first quarter and a rebound for prices and room occupation rates in the United States," Chief Financial Officer Sophie Stabile told reporters during a conference call.

The results slightly beat analysts' expectations of 1.36 billion revenues in the three months ended March 31.

The quarter also saw record expansion with the opening of 7,720 rooms, 90 percent of which are under management franchise and management contracts, Accor said.

The French company, which owns 4,200 hotels worldwide, aims to open 40,000 rooms in 2012, having opened a record 38,700 last year, mainly under franchise and management contracts.

The group is also pursuing the sale of some assets by 2015 as part of a wide-ranging disposal programme, which involves the sale of 400 hotels with a 2.2 billion euros impact on adjusted net debt and restructuring of leased assets.

Shares in Accor, which have risen around 32 percent since the start of 2012, closed 1.22 percent higher at 25.84 euros before the publication, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 5.9 billion.