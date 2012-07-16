(Removes seventh and eighth paragraphs which made erroneous
* Accor to buy South American hotels of Grupo Posadas
* Deal follows U.S. Motel 6 sale, Australian Mirvac purchase
PARIS, July 16 Accor has agreed to buy
the South American hotel portfolio of Mexican company Grupo
Posadas for $275 million as it accelerates
expansion in fast-growing emerging markets at a time of muted
growth in Europe.
The deal follows Accor's sale of troubled U.S. budget hotel
chain Motel 6 for $1.9 billion in May and the closing of the
acquisition of Australian hotel group Mirvac.
By 0833 GMT, shares in Accor, Europe's largest hotel group,
were up 0.7 percent at 24.93 euros, outperforming the CAC 40
index of French blue chips, which was down 0.2 percent.
"The acquisition is justified from a strategic standpoint,
strengthening Accor's leadership in Latin America ... and taking
Accor away from its European focus," Oddo Securities analysts
said in a note.
The purchase includes 15 hotels in Brazil, Argentina and
Chile. It also includes 14 hotels under management contract, as
well as two brands operated by Grupo Posadas in South America -
Ceasar Park and Ceasar Business.
The deal should close by the end of 2012, Accor said.
Accor, the world's fourth-largest hotel group behind the
InterContinental, Marriott, and Starwood
chains, reports second-quarter revenue after the market closes
on July 17.
"We expect the company to provide a positive trading update
for the second quarter," Barclays analysts said in a recent
note. "We believe that trading is likely to decelerate later
this year, however."
