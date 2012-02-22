PARIS Feb 22 Europe's largest hotel group, Accor, said it was confident a recovery in demand for hotel rooms would continue this year and it handed investors a higher-than-expected dividend after it delivered forecast-beating 2011 profits.

Accor, the fourth-largest hotel group behind the InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood Hotels , said it was banking on fast-growing emerging markets to underpin growth and that despite an uncertain economic climate business was holding up.

Accor posted an 18.8 percent rise in 2011 operating profit on Wednesday, above forecasts, driven by higher occupancy rates and a gradual recovery in average room rates.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 530 million euros ($703.02 million), at the top end of the company's guidance of 510 million to 530 million euros and above analysts' average estimate of 524 million.

The French company, which owns 4,200 hotels worldwide, said it would pay a dividend of 1.15 euros per share, against 0.62 euros for 2010. This beat analysts' expectations of 0.63 euros.

Accor said it was confident about the pursuit of its 2011-2015 asset disposal programme, having cut net debt to 226 million euros at the end of 2011.

With operations in 90 countries ranging from the luxury Sofitel chain to budget Ibis and Motel 6 operations, Accor has a market capitalisation of 5.8 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)