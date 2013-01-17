PARIS Jan 17 Accor, Europe's largest hotel group, on Thursday confirmed its operating profit goal for 2012 after underlying sales growth increased 2.5 percent to 1.38 billion euros in the fourth quarter.

Accor, which owns more than 4,400 hotels worldwide, said full-year sales rose 2.7 percent on a comparable basis to 5.57 billion euros. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)