PARIS Jan 16 Accor, Europe's largest hotel group, said on Monday splitting its property assets fom its hotel management business was not on the group's agenda.

Accor is however looking into the option of separating reporting lines for the two actvities in order to boost efficiency, the group said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.

Accor was reacting to a report in Les Echos newspaper that said its largest shareholder, Colony Capital, wanted the French hotels group to consider spinning off of its property assets in a bid to unlock more value. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Lionel Laurent)