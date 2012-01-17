PARIS Jan 17 Accor, Europe's largest hotel group, on Tuesday kept its profit goal for 2011 though underlying sales growth slowed in the fourth quarter.

The world's fourth-largest hotel group said the situation in Southern Europe continued to deteriorate in the quarter but demand remained strong in its main European markets, in emerging markets and in the United States.

Accor, which owns 4,200 hotels worldwide, said it still expected its full-year 2011 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to rise to between 510 million and 530 million euros ($675 million), up from 446 million in 2010.

Accor's fourth-quarter sales reached 1.503 billion euros, slightly below a 1.522 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Underlying sales growth was 3.6 percent compared with 5.8 percent in the third-quarter. ($1 = 0.7851 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)