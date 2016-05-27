PARIS May 27 Chinese hotel giant Jin Jiang
has raised its stake in AccorHotels to
15.06 percent following the payment of its dividend in shares,
France's AMF market regulator said on Friday.
Rubyrock Capital, Golden Apple Capital, and Super Orange
Capital, all controlled by Jin Jiang, now hold a combined 13.15
percent of AccorHotels voting rights and have not ruled out
seeking board representation, the AMF statement said.
AccorHotels CEO Sebastien Bazin told the annual shareholders
meeting in April it would be "a good thing" if Jin Jiang, which
is AccorHotels' top shareholder, eventually won seats on the
board though the matter had not been discussed.
Jin Jiang, which already owns France's Louvre Hotels Group,
is among a growing number of Chinese firms investing in Europe's
tourism industry, including Fosun which took control
of French holiday group Club Med last year.
The previously reported stake held by Jin Jiang was 14.98
percent.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)