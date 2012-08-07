* European group and Brazil builder plan 2015, 2016 openings
* Partnership's first new hotel in Sao Paulo city in 10 yrs
SAO PAULO Aug 7 Europe's largest hotel group,
Accor, and Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht have
partnered to build three hotels in Sao Paulo state, eyeing
growth in South America's biggest city and Brazil's burgeoning
oil industry.
The partnership will open one hotel in the city of Sao Paulo
and two in coastal Santos, a hub for Brazil's offshore oil boom,
in 2015 and early 2016, executives said in an interview. The
hotels will be sold to investors for an estimated 258 million
reais ($127 million).
"There's a lack of new hotels in Sao Paulo ... We went a
long time without launching anything," said Accor's head of
Latin American operations, Abel Castro. Ten years have passed
since the partnership opened a new hotel in the city.
In that time, unprecedented macroeconomic stability and the
discovery of massive deep-sea oil reserves five years ago have
given the local economy a shot in the arm, driving up real
estate prices.
"Buying a well-located plot in Sao Paulo just to build a
hotel is a difficult equation," said Paulo Melo, the regional
director of Odebrecht's real estate arm.
To justify the investment and overcome increasingly
difficult transportation snags, he said, the new developments
will combine hotels, residential towers and commercial space.
"We believe in the model of compact urban development, with
stores, offices and hotel in the same place," Melo said. "The
idea is to balance the project mix with multiple ventures."