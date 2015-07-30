* 2nd-qtr EBIT 263 mln euros vs poll 262 mln euros
* Eyes 2015 EBIT of 650-680 mln euros vs poll 688 mln
* Brazil, France remain challenging markets
* CEO has "true ambition" to expand in Iran market
(Adds CEO comments from call, share reaction)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, July 30 AccorHotels's expects
its operating profit to rise this year as Europe's largest hotel
group benefits from an economic recovery in the region and its
restructuring efforts, it said on Thursday.
But it cautioned that its main markets of France and Brazil
would remain challenging and its 2015 outlook for earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) lagged market expectations,
driving its shares down 3 percent.
"During the coming months, the group expects a continuation
of the trends observed during the first half, with sustained
growth in most markets, a more mixed environment in France, and
a challenging situation in Brazil," Chief Executive Sebastien
Bazin said.
AccorHotels, which competes with InterContinental,
Marriott and Starwood, is undergoing a
reorganisation started by Bazin.
Bazin also told journalists that Accor had "a true ambition"
in Iran, where it is in talks with local authorities to use the
Ibis and Novotel names on two hotels at the Tehran airport.
The world's fourth-largest hotel company forecast 2015
operating profit of 650 million euros to 680 million euros
($713-$746 million), compared with 602 million reported in 2014.
This was below the 688 million euros average expected by
analysts in a ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S poll
First-half operating profit rose 8 percent like-for-like to
263 million euros, broadly in line with expectations.
Revenue grew 4.1 percent to 2.73 billion euros in the
first-half, reflecting strong growth in Europe, excluding
France, where growth was moderate and sustained growth in
emerging markets, except Brazil where the economy is slowing
down.
AccorHotels, whose 14 hotel brands range from budget Ibis to
luxury Sofitel, has faced a string of problems in France ranging
from a weak economic climate to rising value-added taxes in its
home market which generates 30 percent of group revenue.
Bazin took the top post at Accor two years ago. His first
move has been to split the company into two divisions
-HotelServices and HotelInvest - to separate its operating and
franchising business from its real estate ownership activity in
a bid to bolster profitability.
He has also stepped up spending on its digital business,
responding to competition from online rivals such as Expedia
and Booking.com.
In China, Accor has teamed up with China Lodging Group
to speed up expansion in the region.
Bazin said on Thursday his expansion plans in China remained
on track and that the budget hotel segment had not slowed down
despite concerns over weaker economic growth in the country.
($1 = 0.9113 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan and
Susan Thomas)