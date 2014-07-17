(Adds details)

PARIS, July 17 French hotel operator Accor reported a 3.3 percent like-for-like rise in second-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by a recovery in southern Europe and "solid" overall trends.

Europe's largest hotel group, whose 14 hotel brands range from budget Ibis to luxury Sofitel, said sales reached 1.458 billion euros ($1.97 billion) in the period for a reported rise of 1.3 percent year-on-year.

"Despite the situation in the French market, which continues to be impacted by the effects of a difficult economic and tax environment, and to a lesser extent the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the group should continue to benefit from positive momentum in the coming months in all other geographies," Accor said in a statement.

The world's fourth-largest hotel group behind InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood is undergoing a reorganisation initiated by new CEO Sebastien Bazin, but has been hit by a variety of problems in its home market, which generates 35 percent of group sales.

France's value added tax (VAT) rate rose to 10 percent from 7 percent at the start of the year, increasing Accor's room prices, while poor weather also discouraged short-stay leisure guests.

On Thursday, Accor said the VAT tax increase continued to "weigh negatively on second-quarter performance."

Accor's shares have risen by more than 6 percent this year following gains of 28.5 percent last year and outperforming a 4.7 percent rise in the European travel and leisure index .

Accor trades at 20.72 times 12-month forward earnings against 22.80 times for InterContinental and 24.21 times for Marriott. ($1 = 0.7394 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)