By Sarah White and Pascale Denis
PARIS, April 20 AccorHotels, Europe's
biggest hotel group, flagged signs of a turnaround in its French
home market with a jump in first-quarter occupancy rates while
brisk business in Germany and Britain also helped to lift
revenue.
The French company, which operates high-end chains such as
Raffles and Sofitel as well as budget brands such as Ibis, has
been restructuring, partly in an effort to see off competition
from flat-sharing websites such as Airbnb.
AccorHotels said first-quarter revenue rose 35 percent year
on year to 425 million euros ($456.8 million). That represented
a 7.4 percent like-for-like increase, stripping out acquisitions
and currency effects, against a 3.1 percent rise in the previous
three months.
Robust growth in Europe and Asia helped to counter a tough
quarter in Brazil, where the economy is still reeling from
recession and hotel chains are grappling with an overcapacity
problem now last year's Olympic Games in Rio is a fading memory.
Like-for-like revenue was still down slightly in France and
Switzerland.
The tourism industry in AccorHotel's home market, one of its
biggest earnings drivers, slowed after a series of deadly
attacks, but CFO Jean-Jacques Morin told a conference call that
there are signs of an "inflection point" in France as hotel
occupancy begins to improve again, particularly in Paris.
Average revenue per hotel room, a closely watched
performance measure, was positive in France for the first time
since 2015, Morin said.
"The year has kicked off very well," Morin said of the group
as a whole, adding that guidance on 2017 targets would be
released in the summer.
AccorHotels, which runs more than 4,000 hotels worldwide,
has been cutting costs, expanding in the luxury end of the
market and investing in new areas such as concierge services.
It also plans to sell a majority stake in its AccorInvest
property unit, which has assets worth 6.6 billion euros, with
Morin saying that talks are already under way with French and
international investors.
Shares in AccorHotels closed slightly higher on Thursday
before the results were released, up 0.8 percent at 39.50 euros.
($1 = 0.9304 euros)
(Editing by David Goodman)