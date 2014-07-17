PARIS, July 17 French hotel operator Accor
posted a 3.3 percent like-for-like rise in
second-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by a recovery in
southern Europe and "solid" overall trends.
Group sales reached 1.458 billion euros ($1.97 billion) in
the period for a reported rise of 1.3 percent year-on-year,
Europe's largest hotel group said in a statement.
"Despite the situation in the French market, which continues
to be impacted by the effects of a difficult economic and tax
environment, and to a lesser extent the situation in the
Asia-Pacific region, the group should continue to benefit from
positive momentum in the coming months in all other
geographies," Accor said.
