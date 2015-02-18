BRIEF-Marine Harvest increases dividend, keeps 2017 harvest guidance despite cut in Norway
* Marine harvest q1 operational ebit eur 220 million versus eur 215 million in preliminary april 20 statement and vs eur112 mln in Q1 2016
PARIS Feb 18 Accor, Europe's largest hotelier, said on Wednesday it achieved an 11.7 percent like-for-like rise in 2014 operating profit, driven by robust demand in Europe and in emerging markets.
The world's fourth-largest hotel player said it would pay a 2014 dividend of 0.95 euros a share, up 19 percent from 2013.
The French group with 3,700 hotels ranging from the luxury Sofitel to the budget Ibis and competes with InterContinental , Marriott and Starwood Hotels.
Accor said 2014 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 602 million euros ($686.76 million), against the company's revised guidance of around 600 million and analysts' average estimate of 589 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll. ($1 = 0.8766 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
ISTANBUL, May 10 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Wednesday its net profit in the first quarter more than doubled to 1.1 billion lira ($304 million) from 515.2 million in the same period a year earlier.