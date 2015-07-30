PARIS, July 30 Accor, Europe's largest
hotel group, on Thursday predicted its operating profit would
rise further this year as restructuring efforts continue to pay
off and despite still challenging economic conditions in France
and Brazil.
The world's fourth-largest hotel group company forecast 2015
operating profit of between 650 million to 680 million euros,
compared with 602 million reported in 2014.
First-half operating profit rose 8 percent like-for-like to
263 million euros ($289 million), broadly in line with the
average estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 262
million.
The world's fourth-largest hotel group behind global rivals
InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood
is undergoing a reorganisation started two years ago by Chief
Executive Sebastien Bazin.
($1 = 0.9113 euros)
