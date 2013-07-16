* Q2 sales 1.467 bln euros vs poll 1.493 bln
* Q2 l-f-l growth 3.3 pct vs -0.1 pct in Q1
* H1 trends to continue during summer
(Adds details from CFO conference call, shares)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, July 16 Accor expects
satisfactory business in most key markets during the summer
after the Paris Airshow and other trade fairs boosted hotel
demand in France, Germany and the UK in the second quarter.
The world's fourth-largest hotelier said there were also
signs of improvement at its economy hotel business in
austerity-hit Italy and Portugal in the quarter but that the
situation in Spain remained very difficult.
"First-half 2013 trends are expected to continue during the
summer season, with satisfactory business levels in most of the
group's key markets," finance chief Sophie Stabile said on
Tuesday, adding that September bookings remained unclear.
Accor, whose brands range from the luxury Sofitel chain to
budget Ibis, said sales in the quarter to June 30 rose 3.3
percent like-for-like to 1.47 billion euros ($1.93 billion),
against the 1.49 billion average in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
poll.
The improvement from a 0.1 percent decline in the first
quarter was driven by trade fairs that also included Germany's
Bauma construction fair, favourable year-ago comparisons, and a
13.9 percent jump in management and franchise fees.
Europe's largest hotel group makes more than 70 percent of
its sales in the region and is more exposed to its ailing
economy than larger rivals InterContinental, Marriott
and Starwood.
To cope with the situation in Europe, Accor has unveiled
plans to cut costs and is accelerating its expansion in
fast-growing emerging markets.
Revenue in the upscale and midscale hotel segments grew 3.7
percent like-for-like in the second quarter, bolstered by solid
demand in emerging markets with double-digit growth in Latin
America, Africa and the Middle East.
Revenue from economy hotels grew 2.4 pct like-for-like.
The first half also marked further expansion with the
opening of 9,940 rooms, 80 percent of which are under management
franchise and management contracts, and 49 percent in emerging
markets, Accor said.
Accor, which ousted chairman and chief executive Denis
Hennequin in April and replaced him with a transition team, is
still searching for a new CEO. Stabile declined to comment on
the process.
Accor is due to publish first-half earnings on Aug. 28.
Shares in Accor have gained around 3 percent since the start
of 2013. Accor trades at 18.6 times 12-month forward earnings
against 18.7 for InterContinental and 18.5 for Marriott.
($1 = 0.7612 euros)
(Editing by James Regan)