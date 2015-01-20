* Q4 sales 1.403 bln euros, up 5.1 pct like-for-like
* Estimates 2014 oprating profit close to 600 mln euros
* French market boosted growth but Accor cautious for 2015
* CFO sees no impact yet from Paris attacks
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Jan 20 Accor, Europe's largest
hotel group, said on Tuesday that it estimated its operating
profit last year was above target after robust demand in Europe
and emerging markets gave a boost to revenue growth in the
fourth quarter.
The world's fourth-largest hotel group said the Paris Motor
Show and other trade fairs helped drive demand in its core
French market, where Accor makes 35 percent of its sales.
However, Chief Financial Officer Sophie Stabile told
reporters that Accor remained "cautious" for its home market in
2015 in view of the constrained economic climate and after the
deadly attacks in Paris by Islamist militants this month.
"We have not seen massive cancellations at Paris hotels
(following the attacks) and since the start of the year our
revenue in France is growing but we remain watchful of any
development," she said.
Accor with 3,700 hotels ranging from the luxury Sofitel to
the budget Ibis chains, said revenue in the fourth quarter
amounted to 1.403 billion euros ($1.62 billion), a like-for-like
rise of 5.1 percent, that compared with 4.6 percent rise in the
third quarter.
Accor said it now estimates its operating profit last year
was 600 million euros, ahead of its previous forecast of
earnings before interest and tax of 575 million to 595 million.
Accor, which competes with InterContinental,
Marriott and Starwood, is undergoing a
reorganisation initiated by Chief Escecutive Sebastien Bazin,
but has been hit by a variety of problems in its home market,
including a rise in Value-Added Tax.
Revenue in France rose 2.5 percent on a like-for-like basis
in the quarter, accelerating from 0.6 percent growth in the
third quarter, with its closely watched RevPar (revenue per
available room) rising 3.3 percent in the quarter.
Southern Europe also put in a robust performance while
booking cancellations related to fears over the Ebola epidemic
in Africa levelled off, Stabile said.
China, where economic growth is slowing, remained a soft
spot, but Accor in December unveiled a strategic alliance with
China Lodging Group to speed up its expansion in the
region.
Accor's shares have gained 5.5 percent this year,
outperforming a 2 percent rise in the Stoxx Europe 600 travel
and leisure sector index, after gains of 9 percent in
2014.
($1=0.8648 euros)
