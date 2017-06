PARIS, July 17 Europe's largest hotel group, Accor, said like-for-like sales growth slowed in the second quarter, dragged down by its budget hotel business.

Sales in the quarter to June 30 rose 3.1 percent like-for-like to 1.475 billion euros ($1.8 billion), Accor said in a statement on Tuesday. This compared with 4.3 percent growth in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.8188 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)