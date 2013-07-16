BRIEF-Intersport Polska allots 8.9 million series F shares
* Allots 8.9 million series F shares to 12 persons via a private subscription at the issue price of 1.9 zloty per share
PARIS, July 16 Europe's largest hotel group, Accor, said like-for-like sales growth accelerated in the second quarter as trade fairs like the Paris Airshow boosted hotel room demand in France, Germany and Britain, making up for weakness in Southern Europe.
The world's fourth-largest hotelier, which makes more than 70 percent of its sales in Europe, said sales in the quarter to June 30 rose 3.3 percent like-for-like to 1.467 billion euros ($1.93 billion), near the 1.493 billion average in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
This compared with a 0.1 percent decline in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
SYDNEY, April 5 Global miner Glencore on Wednesday declared force majeure on coal shipments from the cyclone-hit Bowen Basin in Australia, after the storm damaged railway lines, disrupting delivery to ports.
PRAGUE, April 5 Czech new car registrations rose 14.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 68,059 vehicles, the country's Car Importers' Association said on Wednesday.