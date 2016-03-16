By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, March 16 France's AccorHotels
aims to open 17 more hotels in Thailand including eight in
Bangkok plus another six in Myanmar through 2019, to take
advantage of rising tourism in Southeast Asia, an executive said
on Wednesday.
The Paris-based group, which runs 60 hotels in Thailand and
three in Myanmar, expects Bangkok to be its biggest Asia-Pacific
market by 2019, Patrick Basset, chief operating officer for
Southeast and Northeast Asia, told reporters.
Basset said Thai revenue growth would slow to around 10
percent this year from 21 percent in 2015, when tourists
returned following a drop the year earlier when the country was
engulfed in political unrest that culminated in a military coup.
Likewise, Thailand's hotel occupancy will rise as much as 4
percentage points this year compared with 9 percentage points
last year, he said.
Tourism makes up about 10 percent of Thailand's gross
domestic product and is one of few bright spots in an economy
growing at a slower rate than regional peers. Visitors reached a
record 29.9 million last year and could hit 32 million this
year, the government has said.
AccorHotels operates upscale, mid-range and budget hotels
under the Pullman, Novotel and ibis brands, with 13,944 rooms in
Thailand and plans for another 4,044 rooms by 2019, Basset said.
The expansion comes after U.S. peer Marriott International
Inc and Thai partner TCC Group Co Ltd last month said
they would open seven hotels in Thailand by 2020.
AccorHotels also aims to renovate rooms with budget of
750,000 baht ($21,404.11) per room over the next five years,
Basset said.
On Myanmar, Basset said growth is likely to be strong due to
a low base, even as hotel numbers tripled over the past three
years and revenue per available room fell 20 percent last year.
($1 = 35.0400 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)