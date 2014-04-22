SINGAPORE, April 22 Japan's Accordia Golf Co Ltd
is planning an S$800 million to S$1 billion ($800
million) business trust IPO of its golf assets on the Singapore
Exchange, IFR reported on Tuesday.
This is understood to be the first business trust in Asia to
contain golf courses.
Japan-listed Accordia Golf had earlier announced that it
plans to sell 90 out of its 133 golf courses to a business trust
and list it by August.
Accordia Golf will own at least 25 percent of the business
trust while the cash flow from the golf operations will be
distributed to shareholders of the trust.
The company is now seeking regulatory approval in Singapore
for the business trust.
Accordia Golf was not immediately available to comment.
Citigroup and Daiwa are banks working on the IPO, IFR
said.
($1 = 1.2507 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Editing by Himani Sarkar)