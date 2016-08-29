TOKYO Aug 29 Seoul-based private equity firm
MBK Partners has scrapped a plan to buy Japanese golf course
operator Accordia Golf Co after the value of the
company surged in recent weeks, sources with direct knowledge of
the matter have told Thomson Reuters LPC.
Shares in Accordia tumbled 12 percent in early Monday trade,
giving up gains made since news of deal first emerged last
month.
In a potential deal that valued Accordia at up to 160
billion yen ($1.6 billion), MBK was working with about 20
financial institutions to obtain 75 billion yen in seven year
senior loans for the acquisition, Thomson Reuters LPC reported
previously.
The buyout firm was planning to gain an additional 35
billion yen in mezzanine financing and was expected to invest 50
billion yen in equity, sources had previously said.
Sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were
not authorised to speak to the media about the plan.
Representatives for Accordia and MBK declined to comment
when contacted by Thomson Reuters LPC.
Accordia was set up by Goldman Sachs Group after it
bought golf course businesses in Japan that went
bankrupt after the country's sharp economic downturn in the
early 1990s.
Goldman took the company public in 2006, selling its last
holding in Accordia in 2011.
($1 = 101.9300 yen)
(Reporting by Wakako Sato; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)