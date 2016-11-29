TOKYO Nov 29 Seoul-based private equity firm
MBK Partners said on Tuesday it would acquire Japanese golf
course operator Accordia Golf Co for about $760
million.
MBK said it would launch a tender offer to buy all shares in
Accordia Golf at 1,210 yen ($10.78) per share, a 16.9 percent
premium to Tuesday's closing price.
MBK said the deal would be worth 85.3 billion yen ($760
million) for a 100 percent stake, but the amount would be 103.7
billion yen if all stock options are exercised.
($1 = 112.2700 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)