BRIEF-Qualcomm Q2 non-gaap EPS $1.34
* Qualcomm announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results gaap revenues $5.0 billion, non-gaap revenues $6.0 billion gaap eps $0.50, non-gaap eps $1.34
SINGAPORE, June 30 Japan's Accordia Golf Co Ltd is looking to list its golf course assets in Singapore using the business trust model, aiming to raise as much S$782 million ($627 million), according to its prospectus.
The first business trust in Asia to contain golf courses, Accordia Golf Trust's IPO will sell 782 million units at an indicative price range of between S$0.97 to S$1 a unit, the prospectus said.
The plans come as Singapore's IPO market is witnessing its slowest start since the first half of 2012, managing to list just six companies from January till June 20, fewer than Thailand and Bangladesh which have had nine each, and far behind Hong Kong which has had 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Japan-listed Accordia Golf had earlier announced that it plans to sell 90 out of its 133 golf courses to a business trust and list it by August.
Citigroup and Daiwa Capital Markets are banks working on the IPO. ($1 = 1.2482 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Feeder cattle closes flat-firmer * Lean hogs again hit 6-month lows By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, April 19 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose on Wednesday for the ninth consecutive session, and hit a one-year high for a second day in a row, after cash prices exceeded expectations, traders said. April live cattle closed 1.150 cents per pound higher at 127.925 cents, and June up 0.300 cent at 115.950 cents. On Wednesda