TOKYO, Nov 15 Japan's No.2 golf course operator PGM Holdings KK said it will launch a tender offer to win control of bigger rival Accordia Golf Co, in a deal worth up to 42.4 billion yen ($529 million).

PGM, which is seeking scale to boost profits in a stagnant market, will offer 81,000 yen for 524,105 shares of Accordia, a 52 percent premium to the target's closing share price on Thursday, to win control of 50.1 percent of the company, PGM said in a statement.

PGM is proposing to merge its operations with Accordia, the No.1 operator of golf courses in Japan, at a time when the number of golf players is falling and competition between golf courses is increasing.

It has not discussed the tender offer with Accordia yet and so does not know if Accordia's management will back the offer, PGM said.

Originally set up by Lone Star, PGM was taken public in 2005 by the U.S. fund through the sale of a third of the company. Lone Star sold the remaining stake to pachinko pinball machine maker Heiwa Corp last year.

Goldman Sachs, which formerly controlled Accordia, took it public in 2006 and sold its remaining stake in the company last year in the public market.

Lone Star and Goldman Sachs bought a string of failed golf courses in Japan following the bursting of the country's economic bubble in the early 1990s, when many golf courses went bust after real estate prices collapsed. ($1 = 80.2200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita and Mayumi Negishi Editing by Michael Watson and Muralikumar Anantharaman)