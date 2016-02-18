* 2015 EBIT 665 mln euros vs I/B/E/S poll 659 mln euros
* Q1 to remain difficult in France after attacks - CEO
* Optimistic on 2016 despite France, Brazil; shares rise
(Recasts with CEO comments, shares, analyst)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Feb 18 AccorHotels predicted
another strong year in 2016 after Europe's largest hotel group
delivered a forecast-beating record operating profit last year
despite Islamist attacks in Paris that hit bookings in its home
market.
The French company said a restructuring drive paid off in
2015 and demand rose in most markets except France and Brazil,
sending its shares up 3.5 percent.
AccorHotels, undergoing an overhaul begun by Chief Executive
Sebastien Bazin in 2013, said it would continue to significantly
improve its operational and financial performance this year
despite a volatile global economy.
"2016 will probably be another record year," Bazin told
analysts after 2015 operating profit rose 3 percent
like-for-like to a record 665 million euros ($739.75 million).
Germany and Britain, Accor's second and third-largest
markets, were the main drivers of revenue growth in northern
Europe while revenue rose strongly in Spain and Italy, whose
economies have been recovering from recession.
However, AccorHotels was cautious about France, its largest
market accounting for 30 percent of group revenue, because of
the impact on bookings after the Islamist attacks in Paris that
killed 130 people in November.
"The attacks hurt France as a destination. The first quarter
will remain difficult in France," Bazin said.
Bookings were however "good, even very good" from April,
notably due to the Euro 2016 soccer championships starting in
France in June, finance chief Jean-Jacques Morin said.
In Brazil, where Accor is the biggest hotel operator with
220 hotels, the company is prepared for a lengthy economic
slowdown, although the summer Olympic Games could help demand.
Brazil is the group's fourth-largest market, making up 7
percent of group sales.
AccorHotels has 14 hotel brands ranging from budget Ibis to
luxury Sofitel. Its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of
665 million euros in 2015 beat the 659 million euros average
forecast in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
"Robust results in a challenging environment," said Bryan
Garnier analysts in a note.
EBIT was down 10 percent in France in 2015 but up 20 percent
in the group's Northern, Central and Eastern Europe region.
Bazin, a private equity specialist who took over in August
2013, has split Accor into two divisions, HotelServices and
HotelInvest, separating its hotel services business from its
property activities in a move to boost profitability.
Under his lead, AccorHotels has increased its exposure to
China and to the luxury sector by acquiring FRHI Holdings Ltd,
the owner of luxury hotels including London's Savoy and New
York's Plaza, in December.
AccorHotels has also been strengthening its food and drinks
range and its digital business to fight the rising challenge of
companies such as Airbnb and online travel agents (OTAs) Expedia
and Booking.com.
On Thursday it announced the acquisition of a 30 percent
stake in Oasis Collections, an American marketplace for private
rentals, and of a 49 percent stake in Squarebreak, a French
start-up offering high-end rentals in France.
($1 = 0.8990 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Alister Doyle and
Adrian Croft)