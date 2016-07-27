* H1 EBIT 239 mln euros vs Rtrs poll 257 mln euros
* Eyes 2016 EBIT of between 670-720 mln euros
* Flags Brexit, Europe attacks, Turkey uncertainty
(Adds CFO comments from call)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, July 27 AccorHotels on
Wednesday predicted its operating profit would rise further this
year as Europe's largest hotel group reaps the fruits of its
restructuring and gets a boost from the acquisition of luxury
hotel group FRHI Holdings.
The world's fifth-largest hotel group however expressed
caution about the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European
Union and attacks in France and Germany and said the situation
in Turkey was "still difficult to measure".
AccorHotels, undergoing an overhaul begun by Chief Executive
Sebastien Bazin in 2013, forecast a 2016 operating profit of
between 670 million euros ($736.20 million) and 720 million
euros, compared with 665 million in 2015. A ThomsonReuters poll
produced a forecast of 713 million euros.
"We are giving a target range that is broader than in
previous years and reflects some degree of uncertainty," Chief
Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Morin told a conference call.
The group will fine-tune this estimate when it releases its
third-quarter sales in October, he added.
First-half operating profit fell 4 percent like-for-like to
239 million euros, below the Thomson Reuters average estimate of
257 million euros, as weak trading in France following Islamist
attacks in Paris and slumping profits in recession-hit Brazil
weighed.
First-half revenue grew 2 percent like-for-like, reflecting
solid activity elsewhere in Europe, notably in Britain and in
Germany, as well as in recovering southern Europe.
AccorHotels was cautious about France, its largest market
accounting for 30 percent of group revenue and EBIT, where
profit fell 4.2 percent in the first half and Revenue per
Available Room (RevPar) in Paris alone fell 14 percent.
Commenting on the impact of the Bastille Day attack in Nice,
Morin said that at this stage AccorHotels' Nice business was
down 10 percent. The group had however not yet seen an impact of
the attack on bookings in the rest of France.
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said last week that tourism
in the Nice area had already seen bookings plunge by 20-30
percent after the attack.
Britain is the group's third-largest market after France and
Germany, accounting for around 15 percent of its sales and EBIT.
Britain's vote to leave the EU has caused the value of the
pound to fall by about 10 percent, making it more expensive for
Britons to travel abroad, and prompted consumer uncertainty.
Morin said the pound's fall could cost AccorHotels 10-15
million euros in second-half profit but with more Britons
staying in their country it could also sustain Accor's business
in Britain, where it has 220 hotels.
Bazin, a private equity specialist who took over in August
2013, has split Accor into two divisions, HotelServices and
HotelInvest, separating its hotel services business from its
property activities in a move to boost profitability.
Last week Bazin announced a plan to turn HotelInvest into a
subsidiary, paving the way to selling the majority of its
capital to institutional investors to raise cash for the group's
further expansion.
As part of the restructuring Bazin has also expanded the
group's business in China and increased its exposure to the
luxury sector with the $2.7 billion acquisition of FRHI
Holdings, owner of London's Savoy and New York's Plaza hotels.
AccorHotels has also been strengthening its digital
expertise with a flurry of small deals to fight the rising
challenge of companies such as Airbnb and online travel agents
(OTAs) Expedia and Booking.com.
($1 = 0.9101 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Astrid Wendlandt
and David Evans)