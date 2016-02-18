PARIS Feb 18 AccorHotels, Europe's largest hotelier, posted a 3.5 percent rise in like-for-like operating profit last year, as restructuring and robust demand in most markets offset a slowdown in France after Islamist attacks and weakness in Brazil.

AccorHotels, undergoing a reorganisation begun by Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin in 2013, said it aimed to continue to significantly improve its operational and financial performance this year despite a volatile global economy.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) gained to 665 million euros. This compared with a revised company's guidance of between 655 million to 675 million euros. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected 659 million euros.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Alister Doyle)