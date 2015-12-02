(recasts with guidance confirmation, industry comments)
PARIS Dec 2 AccorHotels is sticking
with its target for 2015 profit growth despite a hit from the
Nov. 13 attacks to last-minute bookings for the second half of
December, it said on Wednesday.
Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin told the SG Premium Review
conference in Paris that Europe's largest hotel group is still
aiming for full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of
between 655 million euros ($693.5 million) and 675 million
euros, a spokeswoman said, up from 602 million euros achieved
last year.
Earlier on Wednesday Bazin told BFM Business TV that
AccorHotels has felt a "real economic impact" from the attacks
in Paris, with fewer last-minute bookings for the second half of
December compared with a year ago and that the impact will
probably last three or four months.
France and Belgium are hunting suspects and would-be
attackers after the shootings and bombings in Paris that killed
130 people and injured hundreds. Eight attackers are dead and
the total number of assailants is believed to have been 10 or
higher.
The attacks have sent shudders through the tourism sector in
one of the world's most visited cities, with hotel owners, tour
operators and others in the industry hoping the expected
drop-off in visitors will not last long.
The Chambre du Commerce et de L'Industrie de
Paris-Ile-de-France (CCI) has said that revenue at hotels in the
Paris region slumped 50 percent in the week after the attacks.
Christian Navet, president of the Paris-Ile de France
section of French hotel federation, told Reuters on Wednesday
that revenue at hotels in the Paris region was still down 30-40
percent from last year's level and revenue at restaurants was
down 35-40 percent, with year-end bookings "sharply lagging"
last year's.
France, which has been struggling to revive its economy, is
normally the most-visited country in the world, with Paris
attracting 32.2 million visitors last year.
($1 = 0.9446 euros)
