PARIS Dec 2 AccorHotels is sticking with its target for 2015 profit growth despite a hit from the Nov. 13 attacks to last-minute bookings for the second half of December, it said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin told the SG Premium Review conference in Paris that Europe's largest hotel group is still aiming for full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of between 655 million euros ($693.5 million) and 675 million euros, a spokeswoman said, up from 602 million euros achieved last year.

Earlier on Wednesday Bazin told BFM Business TV that AccorHotels has felt a "real economic impact" from the attacks in Paris, with fewer last-minute bookings for the second half of December compared with a year ago and that the impact will probably last three or four months.

France and Belgium are hunting suspects and would-be attackers after the shootings and bombings in Paris that killed 130 people and injured hundreds. Eight attackers are dead and the total number of assailants is believed to have been 10 or higher.

The attacks have sent shudders through the tourism sector in one of the world's most visited cities, with hotel owners, tour operators and others in the industry hoping the expected drop-off in visitors will not last long.

The Chambre du Commerce et de L'Industrie de Paris-Ile-de-France (CCI) has said that revenue at hotels in the Paris region slumped 50 percent in the week after the attacks.

Christian Navet, president of the Paris-Ile de France section of French hotel federation, told Reuters on Wednesday that revenue at hotels in the Paris region was still down 30-40 percent from last year's level and revenue at restaurants was down 35-40 percent, with year-end bookings "sharply lagging" last year's.

France, which has been struggling to revive its economy, is normally the most-visited country in the world, with Paris attracting 32.2 million visitors last year. ($1 = 0.9446 euros)

