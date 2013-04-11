By Huw Jones
| LONDON, April 11
body working to beef up company audit rules says it is running
short of money and wants the United States to stump up more cash
to help it complete its reforms.
The Group of 20 economies (G20) want to make it easier to
spot risks on bank balance sheets to avoid taxpayers again
having to bail out lenders as they did in the financial crisis.
The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the
U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) have been
trying for years to end disagreements on how to "converge" or
align their differing rules.
But the IASB says a scaling back in contributions from U.S.
companies which doubt American companies will ever adopt
international standards has led to a cash crunch.
It says it has delayed hires which risks harming its work as
G20 leaders pile on pressure to complete alignment quickly.
"We really need to have money in our bank account," IASB
Chairman Hans Hoogervorst told a meeting of its Monitoring
Board.
The IASB spent 21.3 million pounds in 2012 when the world's
top economy and G20 member contributed 1.2 million pounds, down
from the 3.1 million pounds expected. It is set to drop to 1
million pounds this year.
"We are committed to working with everyone to solve the
funding shortfall and really come up with something," Elisse
Walter of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, told
Reuters on the sidelines of the Monitoring Board meeting.
She was the chairman of the SEC until her successor, Mary Jo
White, was sworn in on Wednesday.
The IASB faces a funding gap of 1.4 million pounds this
year, rising to 1.8 million in 2014, and 2.2 million in 2015,
partly because of lower contributions from the United States.
"I think there is a commitment in the U.S. and I do think
people are serious about moving forward... but it can't come
from a governmental level as we dont' have a budget to do that,"
Walter said.
CAP IN HAND
Michel Prada, chairman of the IASB's trustees, will ask for
the "Big Four" accountants - KPMG, Ernst & Young, PwC and
Deloitte - to increase their total contribution of 6 million
pounds last year.
"We are in a situation which is not very good, to be frank.
We have a funding gap, we have limited resources and therefore
limited capacity," Prada told the Monitoring Board meeting.
He also wants countries to contribute relative to their
economic size, meaning U.S. contributions jumping to 4.3 million
pounds in 2015.
The drop in money from American companies is blamed on U.S.
reluctance to adopt IASB rules known as IFRS and used in over
100 countries once the convergence work is completed.
"There is no consensus in the United States on adopting IFRS
and I don't see this happening for several years," Ed Nusbaum,
CEO of Grant Thornton International accounting firm and member
of the U.S. FASB's oversight foundation, told Reuters.
"The investor groups are not united over adoption and some
corporates are reducing their contributions commitments to the
IASB because there is no sign of the United States adopting
IFRS," Nusbaum added.
Walter said moving to IASB rules was an "on-going project".