LONDON Jan 30 PricewaterhouseCoopers held the
top spot in rankings for accounting income last year, a sector
where fees were squeezed by increased regulatory scrutiny and
competition, an International Accounting Bulletin survey said on
Wednesday.
The closely watched annual survey showed that the "Big Four"
accounting firms - PwC , Deloitte, KPMG and Ernst & Young - took
67 percent of the total $165.4 billion in fees which the sector
earned in 2012, little changed from 2011.
Deloitte maintained its position as the second largest firm,
just $210 million in fees behind PwC's $14.9 billion, while
growth in income at the big firms collectively slowed to 6
percent from 8 percent in 2011.
"There have been almost no year-on-year changes in market
share within the Big Four," the survey said.
Still, the fees gap between third-ranked Ernst & Young and
fourth-placed KPMG rose sharply in 2012 to $1.4 billion,
compared with only $170 million in 2011.
The sector is braced for potentially radical changes.
The UK Competition Commission is investigating whether there
is enough competition in auditing large firms and will report
next month with possible reforms.
Meanwhile the European Union is working on a draft law to
require a periodic "rotation" or mandatory switching of auditors
by clients, an idea U.S. regulators are also looking at.
The survey said client behaviour is already changing in
anticipation of these reforms.
More and more public companies have told CEOs of accounting
firms that they were thinking more seriously about putting their
audit requirement out to tender, examining their auditors, and
starting to consider smaller accounting firms for their tax and
advisory work, the survey said.
Outside the Big Four, BDO remains in fifth place in the
rankings, followed by Grant Thornton, RSM, Baker Tilly
International, Crowe Horwath International and Nexia.