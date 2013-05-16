* Dual track approach for equipment, property leases
By Huw Jones and Dena Aubin
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 16 Company balance sheets
could swell by trillions of dollars under an international plan
issued on Thursday by two accounting bodies to show more clearly
the cost of leasing everything from photocopiers to property.
If the revised draft from the International Accounting
Standards Board and the U.S. Financial Accounting Standards
Board is adopted, tens of thousands of firms worldwide will have
to add leases of a year or longer to their balance sheets.
The proposals, out for public consultation through
mid-September, signal the two board's refusal to back down
further in the face of opposition from companies, which fear
that bigger balance sheets would make them look more indebted
and bump up their borrowing costs.
Most leases are currently only mentioned in the footnotes of
corporate financial statements.
"Obviously, this standard is not a very popular one," IASB
chief Hans Hoogervorst said in a conference call. "Generally,
companies like off-balance-sheet financing" and the standard
will put an end to a major part of it, he said.
At least one politician swiftly condemned the plan.
Representative Brad Sherman, a Democrat of California, who
serves on the U.S. House of Representative Financial Services
Committee, said the plan would "substantially harm small
businesses and throw a real monkey wrench in the real estate
economy.
Sherman, who spoke at a Securities and Exchange Commission
hearing on a wide range of issues, urged the SEC to intervene in
the accounting proposal.
The reform, which might not take effect until 2016 in view
of the corporate opposition, is part of efforts to align
international and U.S. book-keeping rules so markets can compare
firms more easily and get a clearer view of their liabilities.
SLIM SUPPORT AT FASB
"At present, investors must take an educated guess to
determine the hidden leverage from leasing by using basic
disclosures in financial statements and applying arbitrary
multiples," Hoogervorst said in a statement accompanying the
draft.
More clarity on lease liabilities could break some
corporations' loan covenants, which are linked to balance sheet
size limits, or even trigger credit rating changes, accounting
experts say.
The sums involved are huge.
In Europe, outstanding leases totalled $928 billion in 2011,
according to Leaseurope, which represents over 90 percent of the
European leasing market.
In the United States, companies have about $1.5 trillion of
operating leases, according to a study commissioned by the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce and real estate groups.
"Leases represent valuable rights and obligations that
belong on the balance sheet," FASB Chairman Leslie Seidman said
on the call.
The standard passed FASB by a 4-3 vote. One question is
whether that slim majority will hold after Seidman's term ends
in June. A seventh board member has not yet been named.
The two boards have backed down from their original plan to
treat all leases in the same way, and confirmed on Thursday that
they would pursue a "dual-track" approach to distinguish between
property and equipment leases, as reported by Reuters.
Instead of the current "straight line" rental expense that
stays the same throughout the life of a lease, the new standard
would treat most equipment leases like loans, with the highest
costs in the earlier years.
Property leases would still be treated as a straight line
expense, but there is no change to the basic principle that all
types of leases longer than a year must be put on balance
sheets.
MORE CONCESSIONS WANTED
Industry bodies had been hoping for further concessions.
"The accounting has changed in a way that's
incomprehensible, so people are going to have to keep two sets
of records," Bill Bosco, a consultant for the U.S. Equipment
Leasing and Finance Association, said in an interview.
Equipment leases will be lumped together, when legally they
are not all the same, and some should have straight line
expense, Bosco said.
The standard "will not bring about a sufficient improvement
in financial reporting to warrant the cost and complexity of
changing the existing approach," Leaseurope said in a statement
on Thursday.
Deloitte, KPMG and Ernst & Young, three of the world's top
four accounting firms, said the changes would be complex and
costly to introduce. The top 50 companies in Britain alone
disclose leases in excess of 100 billion pounds, Deloitte said.
"Most leases in the UK and United States will be captured by
these proposals. Companies have thousands of leases and they
will have to go through them lease by lease," said Veronica
Poole, Deloitte UK's national head of accounting.
The big debate will focus on whether the rule change is
needed at all rather than how to tweak the details.
The boards expect to issue a final standard in 2014, he
said.