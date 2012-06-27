* Rule aims to expose more about liquidity risk
* Liquid funds, obligations would have to be listed
NEW YORK, June 27 Companies would have to tell
investors more about the risk of running short of liquid funds
under a proposal from the board that sets accounting standards
for U.S. companies.
The proposal, issued on Wednesday by the Financial
Accounting Standards Board, would also require more disclosures
about risks that companies face when interest rates change.
The risk of not having enough liquid funds was underscored
during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, when banks stopped
lending to each other, forcing governments to step in with
massive injections of cash.
Under FASB's proposed rules, financial institutions would
have to list various classes of financial assets and liabilities
in a table, separated by maturity date and including
off-balance-sheet items.
All companies would have to list available liquid funds in a
table, including unencumbered cash, high-quality liquid assets
and access to borrowing. They would also have to beef up
descriptions of liquidity risk.
Financial institutions would also have to disclose how
changes in interest rates would affect profits and shareholders'
equity.
FASB previously beefed up disclosure requirements for credit
risk, which played a key role in the financial crisis.
The board is seeking comments on the new proposal through
September 25. It has not decided on an effective date.