* Joint IASB-FASB agreement on basic impairment model-IASB
* Banks only to book 12-month losses initially
* Definition on booking lifetime loan losses also agreed
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Dec 15 Global accounting rule
setters have ended a deadlock over how to force banks to book
losses on loans earlier, so that they have time to replenish
capital cushions without calling on taxpayers.
Under the deal, all loans will start out in a first
category, or bucket, where a bank must book losses on any cash
flows it thinks it may not receive over the following 12 months.
During the financial crisis, regulators criticised the rules
for not requiring lenders to make provisions for soured loans
until the last minute, leaving governments to pick up the bill.
The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the
U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) are reforming
and aligning their rules to remedy this and make matters more
transparent for investors and regulators.
They have been trying for months to forge a common approach
and told Reuters on Thursday an agreement had reached.
"The majority of the board members overwhelmingly backed the
revised basic impairment model," an IASB spokeswoman said.
The model is a halfway house between the boards' initially
divergent approaches.
The FASB had wanted potential lifetime losses -- which would
be far higher -- booked at the start. The IASB, whose rules are
used in more than 100 countries, including in Europe, had wanted
no first-day losses booked.
They agreed lifetime losses will be booked only if there has
been "more than an insignificant deterioration in credit quality
and the likelihood of default is such that it is at least
reasonably possible contractual cash flows may not be fully
recoverable".
This will make for much earlier loss provisioning, well
before a loan defaults.
The boards are expected to suggest indicators or "signposts"
about where the line is drawn
The two boards will put out the revised joint proposal on
impairment to public consultation in 2012, once remaining issues
are agreed. It is likely to become effective in 2015.
It is the second leg of a root-and-branch reform of "fair
value", or mark-to-market, accounting which was also heavily
criticised during the financial crisis for forcing banks into
firesales of assets to help improve their capital ratios.