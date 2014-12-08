By Dena Aubin and Huw Jones
| NEW YORK/LONDON
NEW YORK/LONDON Dec 8 A U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission official said on Monday he may have
recommendations "in the near future" on the use by U.S.
corporations of global accounting standards, suggesting a formal
decision may be near after a long impasse.
SEC Chief Accountant James Schnurr said in a speech that he
does not have a predetermined view on an approach to the
long-standing issue of harmonizing corporate accounting
worldwide. He noted that full adoption of global accounting
standards generally does not have support in the United States.
Washington has faced repeated calls from the Group of 20
leading industrialized countries to align its accounting with
international financial reporting standards, or IFRS, used by
more than 100 countries across the world.
The SEC for over a decade has grappled with whether and how
to move the United States closer to IFRS, but has put off a
final decision for years. The SEC requires U.S. companies to use
generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.
"Any continued uncertainty around IFRS results in uneasiness
for investors," Schnurr said at an American Institute of
Certified Public Accountants conference in Washington, D.C.
He said he hopes to begin talks with SEC commissioners "in
the coming months" about alternatives for aligning standards.
Any change would be subject to the notice and comment process
for a rule-making proposal, he said.
Harmonization supporters have said it would make it easier
for investors to compare companies across the globe.
The outlook for full adoption of IFRS in the United States
dimmed in 2012 when the SEC staff issued a report describing
numerous obstacles. "We are looking for feedback regarding other
alternatives," Schnurr said.
One option would be to allow companies to report voluntarily
in GAAP and IFRS, he said. The SEC now restricts "non-GAAP
financial measures," including IFRS, in financial statements.
An option for voluntary use of IFRS would be "very welcome,"
David Wright, secretary general of the International
Organization of Securities Commissions, a watchdog group, told
Reuters on the sidelines of an accounting conference in London.
However, Wright expressed disappointment that a full
alignment of accounting rules does not look likely. He said it
was worrying that there will not be a common accounting standard
on how banks value loans on their books, a core demand from the
G20 group of countries in the wake of the 2007-09 financial
crisis.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Dan Grebler)