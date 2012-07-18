By Huw Jones
| LONDON, July 18
LONDON, July 18 The United States may have to
give up its seat on a top global accounting body if it continues
to drag its feet over the adoption of international book-keeping
rules, the European Union's executive said on Wednesday.
Discussions over whether the United States would adopt the
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) have been
going on for a "very long time and, despite repeatedly expressed
commitments from the U.S., things are advancing very slowly",
European Commission spokesman Stefaan De Rynck said.
The rules, compiled by the London-based International
Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are used in more than 100
countries and are monitored by an IASB committee on which the
U.S. sits.
"The lack of a clear vision from the U.S. creates
uncertainty and hampers the IFRS from becoming a truly global
accounting language," said De Rynck, who speaks on behalf of
Michel Barnier, the EU commissioner responsible for financial
services.
"It is also becoming more difficult to justify the
representation of jurisdictions not applying IFRS in the IASB
governance framework," he added in remarks seen as taking a
swipe at the United States.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) drew
criticism from the IASB on Friday by saying there was no broad
support for adopting IFRS in a comprehensive way and gave no
timetable for taking such a decision.
SEC chairman Mary Schapiro is a member of the IASB's
Monitoring Board, a key committee of select regulators that has
a powerful influence over the IASB's work. Barnier also sits on
the board, as does Ryutaro Hatanaka, of Japan's Financial
Services Agency. Japan, too, has not yet taken a final decision
on mandatory use of IFRS.
The IASB declined to comment.
Efforts are under way to expand the Monitoring Board to
include more emerging market economies, perhaps including China,
with membership clearly dependent on use of IFRS.
Defining what "use" means is ongoing. The United States
allows about 500 foreign companies listed on its markets to use
IFRS for filing statements to the SEC, while about 30 companies
in Japan use the global rules.
The United States, EU and other members of the G20 group of
top economies have pledged to have a single set of high-quality
global accounting standards in place by mid-2013.
By this deadline, changes at the SEC and the U.S.
presidential elections will be out of the way, making it easier
for the watchdog to revisit the accounting issue.
(Editing by David Goodman)