LONDON Nov 2 A global accounting standards body
aims to revamp how companies present financial information to
give investors a clearer picture of performance.
The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) wants to
make company reports more uniform globally and increase
discipline in how accountants present their findings.
The idea will be a central theme of a five-year plan
presented by IASB on Wednesday, as a period of intense
rulemaking draws to a close for the more than 100 countries that
apply its standards.
IASB Chairman Hans Hoogervorst said he wants to define the
format of a company's income statement, and some of the line
items and subtotals in the statement.
"None of these are defined by us and this is why we have a
lot of alternative performance measures as well," Hoogervorst
told Reuters. "We will go in the direction of requiring more
formatting, not just comparability of the bottom line, but above
the bottom line as well.
"There has been for years a huge demand from investors to do
this."
Better formatting of financial statements would also aid
electronic reporting and machine reading of financial
statements.
Included will be a clearer definition of "irregular" items
in a financial statement.
"We are going to look at ways to make it possible to present
a more persistent income stream with more discipline around it.
If you want to say something is irregular, then there must
indeed be evidence that it is irregular," Hoogervorst said.
The IASB also aims to finish work next year on a new
accounting rule for insurers, and complete a revision of its
"conceptual framework" or basic principles that underpin its
standards.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Susan Fenton)