BRUSSELS, June 21 Tax advisers in the European
Union risk fines for helping companies to cut their tax bills by
shifting profits to low-tax countries, if proposed new EU
legislation gets approval.
Under the draft law, proposed by the European Commission on
Wednesday, tax advisers including the Big Four accounting firms,
banks and lawyers, would be required to inform authorities about
"potentially aggressive tax planning arrangements" set up for
their clients.
Britain, Ireland and Portugal have already introduced
penalties for intermediaries favouring tax avoidance but the new
law would apply across the EU, although penalties would be
decided by national governments.
In Britain, the measure was recently introduced and is
estimated to have reduced tax avoidance by "over 12 billion
pounds" ($15.2 billion), EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici
told a news conference.
Schemes involving transactions to tax-free jurisdictions,
such as Jersey, Guernsey or the Cayman Islands, would have to be
reported.
The new disclosure obligation would also cover cross-border
arrangements whereby companies may shift tax liabilities to EU
countries with "preferential tax regimes".
The planned legislation is part of a set of measures adopted
by the European Union after last year's Panama Papers and other
revelations of widespread tax avoidance by wealthy individuals
and big companies through carefully constructed schemes.
EU officials said examples of preferential regimes would
include a tax rebate offered by Malta to foreign-owned
companies, which can slash the tax rate to as low as 5 percent;
patent box regimes in several EU countries that allow firms to
pay less tax on intellectual property revenues; or cross-border
tax incentives for specific industries.
Tax planning schemes benefiting from these arrangements
present "a strong indication of tax avoidance or abuse" and
therefore would need to be reported to the tax authorities, the
European Commission said. However, EU officials stressed that
this does not automatically mean that these arrangements were
illegal.
The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), a
global body, welcomed the proposal as a way to curb abusive tax
planning but warned against the risk of a flood of disclosures.
"The fear of inadvertent non-compliance and the penalties
that will result may drive some tax professionals to
over-disclose, just to be on the safe side," Chas Roy-Chowdhury,
head of taxation at ACCA, said stressing that an excess of
information could make the fight against tax avoidance less
effective.
But some EU lawmakers saw the proposal as having little
relevance in tackling tax avoidance. Markus Ferber, a German
lawmaker of the European People's Party, the largest in the
legislature, said it "will not be a game-changer".
"The EU is just not credible as long as there are
inner-European tax havens and some member states keep
systematically undermining their neighbours' tax base," he said,
adding that tax advisers were likely to avoid disclosure by
citing their professional discretion obligations.
The draft law dictates "effective, proportionate and
dissuasive penalties" for non-compliance, but leaves EU states
free to decide sanctions or fines at national level.
EU leftist lawmaker Fabio De Masi called for tougher
sanctions, including the removal of business licences for
advisers promoting aggressive tax planning.
Under the new law, if there is no intermediary, or the tax
adviser is located outside the EU, the obligation of disclosure
would fall on the taxpayer using the arrangement.
The proposal will need the approval of the European
Parliament and all EU states to become law.
Some EU states have shown little appetite to move fast in
the fight against tax avoidance, saying it could hamper the
competitiveness of European companies.
