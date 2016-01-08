FRANKFURT Jan 8 German companies are expected to slim down their quarterly reporting as new rules from stock market operator Deutsche Boerse require them to publish full-blown information only twice a year.

A survey by German investor relations advisor Cometis showed only 18 percent of Germany's prime listed companies do not plan to change their quarterly reporting procedures following the rules that took effect in December.

"Even in Germany's blue-chip index DAX several companies will cut back down to the minimum," said Kay Bommer, the head of DIRK, a German business association for investor relations professionals.

Lengthy elaborations describing a company's business model and the state of the economy or the industry are likely to be cut out in future, investor relations experts say.

Some firms will publish the absolute minimum, a business description and a full-year outlook, possibly with a sales or order intake figure for the first and third quarter, Bommer said, adding that the full set of figures would be contained to annual and half-year reports.

According to investor relations advisor Kirchhoff, which helps about 30 companies write their quarterly reports, many companies will be able to cut related costs, with some companies currently spending more than 100,000 euros per report.

Nivea maker Beiersdorf and machine tool maker Duerr may be the first companies to reduce reporting.

"The first-quarter report will be simplified a bit," a Beiersdorf spokeswoman said, echoing remarks of a Duerr spokesman.

Siemens CFO Ralf Thomas told a staff magazine in December that the industrial group's 2014 annual report had twice as many pages as the 2004 report.

"Much of this information was not relevant to a wide audience for evaluating the company," he said, adding that under the company's new approach the focus will be on delivering more clarity. (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Andreas Cremer and Elaine Hardcastle)