LONDON, Sept 23 A global accounting standard
setter has proposed a temporary fix for insurers caught in the
crosshairs of a new bookkeeping rule aimed mainly at forcing
banks to recognise losses on loans earlier.
While the new loan-loss rule does not come into force until
2018, work on a new, related standard for insurance contracts
has yet to be completed.
Insurers worry that if they have to apply the loan-loss rule
from 2018 until the new insurance standard comes into force
their earnings could become volatile.
The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), a
London-based body that sets bookkeeping rules used in more than
100 countries, including the European Union, decided on
Wednesday to consult on temporary fixes to the current
accounting rule used by insurers.
The aim is to shield them from the loan-loss rule until the
new insurance rule comes into force.
Companies whose business model is predominantly to issue
insurance contracts could defer the effective date of applying
the loan loss rule to 2021, the IASB said in a statement.
The IASB said it aimed to complete the new insurance rule in
2016 and then decide on its implementation date. The new
insurance rule would replace the existing one and the temporary
fixes being added.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by David Clarke)