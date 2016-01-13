LONDON Jan 13 Companies from airlines to
retailers in more than 100 countries will have to swell their
balance sheets with trillions of dollars under a new accounting
rule for leases that should shine a clearer light on debt.
Leases allow a company to use an asset in return for regular
payments, and are mostly held off balance sheet, making it hard
for investors to get a full picture of liabilities without
delving into the depths of annual reports.
The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)
published a new rule on Wednesday requiring leases of more than
a year to be placed on balance sheets from January 2019.
"It's a major change and will affect around half of all
companies, especially airlines, shipping and retail. They will
have significantly different financial statements," IASB
Chairman Hans Hoogervorst told Reuters.
Some defunct retailers have surprised investors by
disclosing that off-balance sheet leases were almost 66 times
the value of on-balance sheet debt, the IASB said.
IASB rules are applied across the world, including in the
28-country European Union. The United States has its own
accounting regime but will complete a similar reform next month.
"We are converged on the main issue of bringing leases on to
balance sheets," Hoogervorst said.
Listed companies using IASB and U.S. accounting rules have
leases worth $3.3 trillion, with over 85 percent off balance
sheet. Leasing grew by $944 billion in 2013/14, the World
Leasing Yearbook said.
The new IASB rule simplifies what constitutes a lease, with
those of less than a year or for low value items like personal
computers, exempt to cut red tape.
Credit rating agencies already make adjustments for "hidden"
leases, but the IASB said these can be wide of the mark.
TWO DECADES IN THE MAKING
Rulemakers began work on new leasing rules in 1996 but have
faced strong opposition from leasing companies, who argued that
change would kill a useful industry.
"We know it won't be a popular standard, but leases will
remain an attractive and flexible form of financing,"
Hoogervorst said.
Leaseurope, an industry body, said it will review the final
standard to see if it will work for European businesses, but
winners and losers are likely to emerge in some form.
"It's hard to determine what the investor reaction will be.
It's hard to argue against the new standard, but the numbers
involved are huge," said Ed Nusbaum, chief executive of
accountants Grant Thornton International.
KPMG, an accounting firm, said financial companies would
look at whether regulators will force them to hold more capital
against bigger balance sheets.
The new rule will also kill sale-and-leasebacks as an
off-balance sheet financing proposition, KPMG added.
"I think a lot of companies are not aware of the financial
impact of leases and for some it might lead to different
divisions between leasing, buying and borrowing assets at the
margin," Hoogervorst said.
Opinion is also divided over the impact on loan covenants
that companies have with banks, which are often based on a cap
on balance sheets to avoid too much risk-taking.
Hoogervorst's predecessor, David Tweedie, kicked off the
reform two decades ago and annoyed leasing companies by saying
he wanted to fly the Atlantic in a plane that was on the
airline's balance sheet.
"It will change balance sheets massively," Tweedie told
Reuters. "You can't be paying rent for an aeroplane you have to
stick in the Arizona desert and pretend it's not a liability."
