* Sees 2012 adj EPS $0.42-$0.50 vs est $0.61/shr

* Sees revenue of $960-$992 mln vs est $1.01 bln

May 9 Debt collection agency Accretive Health Inc cut its full-year outlook, citing uncertainties related to recent allegations that it violated patient privacy and debt collection laws.

Accretive Health came under scruitny last month when Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson accused the company of placing debt collectors in emergency rooms and demanding payments from patients before they received treatment.

For 2012, the company now expects adjusted earnings of 42 cents to 50 cents per share, on net services revenue of $960 million to $992 million.

It had earlier forecast earnings of 61 cents to 65 cents per share, on net services revenue of $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 54 cents per share, on revenue of $1.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Accretive Health shares closed at $8.85 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.