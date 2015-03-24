* Deal funded by issue of about 20.4 mln shares, 10 mln stg
cash
* NCC shares down 7.7 percent, Accumuli up 5.5 percent
March 24 British IT security firm NCC Group
said it had agreed to buy rival Accumuli to
bolster its capabilities in round-the-clock operational support
and incident management, and develop its consulting business.
NCC is paying about 55 million pounds ($82 million) for the
equity of the AIM-listed group, representing a 19 percent
premium on its closing price on Monday, funded by the issue of
about 20.4 million new NCC shares and 10 million pounds in cash.
Accumuli is growing revenue quickly, expecting to post about
27 million pounds in the year to end-March up from 16.6 million
pounds, but made a loss from continuing operations of 500,000
pounds in its first half.
IT security companies are seeing rising demand for their
services as the methods used by hackers become more and more
sophisticated.
"A growing number of customers today are looking for 24-7,
365 (days) operational security support and incident management
services that Accumuli provides," NCC Chief Executive Rob Cotton
said in an interview.
Shares in NCC were trading down 7.7 percent at 202 pence by
0955 GMT. ACM stock was up 5.5 percent at 29.5p.
($1 = 0.6686 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Holmes)