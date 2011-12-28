*
Dec 28 U.S. property and casualty insurer
ACE Ltd said it bought a general insurance company in
Ecuador for $55 million to enhance its base in the country.
ACE bought Banco de Guayaquil's unit Rio Guayas
Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros, which is currently the
fourth-largest non-life insurer in Ecuador, the company said in
a statement.
The deal follows a host of acquisitions by ACE as it tries
to expand its presence across the world.
In September, ACE bought Penn Millers Holding Corp for $107
million to boost its presence in the booming agricultural
insurance sector.
Earlier in June, it acquired its Malaysian joint venture
from Advance Synergy Capital Berhad for $39 million in
cash.
ACE Group said the deal will add to its earnings and book
value per share.
Property and casualty insurers like Ace have been
benefitting from improving pricing environment and low exposure
to volatile equity markets.
Shares of ACE, valued at $23.80 billion, closed at $69.97 on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.