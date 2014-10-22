LONDON Oct 22 U.S. insurer ACE said on Wednesday it was excluding cover for Ebola on some new and renewal policies.

The company, which offers coverage for U.S.-based firms that travel or have operations outside the country, said it was selectively using a policy endorsement to exclude Ebola on a case-by-case basis for insureds that have foreign travel exposure to certain African countries.

"The endorsement is being applied during the underwriting process only on new and renewal policies based on information about each company's travel to and operations in select territories," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)