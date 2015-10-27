(ADDS details on trade, merger, background)

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (IFR) - Swiss insurer Ace Group on Tuesday announced a US$5.3bn four-part bond to help finance its US$28.3bn acquisition of Chubb, and is expected to price the trade later in the day.

Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Citigroup are active bookrunners on the transaction, comprising five, seven, 10.5 and 30-year tranches of senior unsecured notes.

Initial price thoughts are Treasuries plus 110bp area, 130bp area, 150bp area and 170bp area, respectively.

Shareholders of the two companies approved the merger last week. It is the largest ever takeover in the insurance sector.

The combined company, which will adopt Chubb's name, will be led by ACE Chief Executive Evan Greenberg, the son of former AIG boss Maurice "Hank" Greenberg.

Zurich-based ACE has been on an acquisition spree.

It bought Allianz's Fireman's Fund personal insurance unit for US$365m in December and Itau Unibanco Holding SA's high-risk corporate insurance business for about US$680m in July 2014.