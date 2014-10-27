BRIEF-Trilogy International Partners prices US$350 mln of senior secured notes
* Trilogy international partners says notes will bear interest at rate of 8.875% per annum, will be issued at 99.506% of face value and mature in 2022
Oct 27 U.S. insurer ACE Ltd appointed Edward Ler as president director for Indonesia's general insurance business.
Ler will report to Juan Luis Ortega, regional president in Asia-Pacific.
Presently, Ler is the regional head of ACE's personal lines and business insurance.
Before joining ACE in 2013, Ler worked as the regional director for underwriting, claims and reinsurance for the RSA Group. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)
* Trilogy international partners says notes will bear interest at rate of 8.875% per annum, will be issued at 99.506% of face value and mature in 2022
* CareDx Inc - constanti will remain with company until june 30th to facilitate a smooth transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: