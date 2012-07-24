July 24 Insurer and reinsurer ACE Ltd's
quarterly operating profit trumped analysts' expectations,
bolstered by lower catastrophe losses, prompting the company to
raise its full-year operating profit forecast.
The company now expects an operating profit of between $7.20
and $7.60 per share, up from its previous estimate of between
$7.03 and $7.43 per share.
The Zurich-based property and casualty insurer's net
earnings fell to $328 million, or 96 cents per share, for the
second quarter, from $594 million, or $1.74 per share, a year
earlier.
On an operating basis, the insurer earned $2.17 per share,
above analysts' expectations of $1.92 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.