MILAN, July 17 New car sales in Europe rose 4.3
percent in June, industry data showed on Thursday, as an
economic recovery, new product launches and retail incentives
boosted demand for mass-market brands.
New passenger car registrations in the European Union and
European Free Trade Association trading block rose for the tenth
consecutive month to 1.23 million vehicles in June from 1.18
million in the same month last year, according to data from the
Association of European Carmakers (ACEA).
Europe's car industry endured a six-year slump, with auto
sales falling to their lowest level in two decades as
austerity-hit consumers cut back on expensive purchases, but the
market has gradually returned to growth.
In the first six months of this year, sales across the
region rose 6.2 percent to 6.85 million vehicles, ACEA added.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)