TURIN, April 4 German car companies Volkswagen , Daimler and BMW are against any sort of European Union intervention that would help companies shut down excess automotive factories, carmakers' lobby group ACEA president Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday.

The majority ACEA members agree that overcapacity is a problem in Europe, except for the group's German members, said Marchionne, who also manages Fiat and Chrysler.

"The issue is on the table, and we're trying to understand what the German position is," Marchionne said at a Fiat press conference.

"The three German makers appear united against an EU intervention. But no one can say that overcapacity is not a problem in Europe," he said.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)